Analysts Expect Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) to Announce $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ earnings. Osisko Gold Royalties reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Osisko Gold Royalties.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OR shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.58.

NYSE OR traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $13.23. 980,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,456. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.48 and a 200 day moving average of $12.18. Osisko Gold Royalties has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $15.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is -154.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OR. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 14.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Terril Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

