Analysts Expect Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.38 Billion

Analysts expect that Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) will post sales of $4.38 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Western Digital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $4.55 billion. Western Digital reported sales of $4.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full year sales of $18.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.65 billion to $19.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $20.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.13 billion to $21.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Western Digital.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Western Digital had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

WDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.14.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $50.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Western Digital has a 52 week low of $43.85 and a 52 week high of $78.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.43.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $215,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $607,350.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,165 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1.1% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,037 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 0.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,478 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Western Digital by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

