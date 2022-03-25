Analysts Expect Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.83 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) to announce $1.83 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.74 billion and the highest is $2.00 billion. Williams-Sonoma posted sales of $1.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full-year sales of $8.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.49 billion to $8.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.51 billion to $9.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Williams-Sonoma.
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 75.31%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.95 earnings per share.
In related news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total value of $820,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total transaction of $3,978,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $7,840,100 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of WSM traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.14. The stock had a trading volume of 12,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,712. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.55. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $127.85 and a 12 month high of $223.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.98 and a 200 day moving average of $171.63.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.18%.
About Williams-Sonoma
Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.
