Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:THG)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group in a report released on Thursday, March 24th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam expects that the insurance provider will earn $2.67 per share for the quarter.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.02 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.80.

The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $148.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.88 and its 200-day moving average is $133.99. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $121.69 and a 12 month high of $149.29.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,729,000 after acquiring an additional 23,675 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 175.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 18,112 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,230,000 after acquiring an additional 32,565 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 257,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,354,000 after acquiring an additional 50,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 15,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,095,263.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 9,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $1,305,320.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,574 shares of company stock valued at $4,458,292. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

