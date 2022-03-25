Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Gold Fields (GFI)

Gold Fields (NYSE: GFI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 3/21/2022 – Gold Fields is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 3/17/2022 – Gold Fields was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/17/2022 – Gold Fields was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 3/9/2022 – Gold Fields was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Gold Fields Limited is one of the world’s largest unhedged gold producers with operating mines in South Africa, Ghana, and Australia. “
- 3/8/2022 – Gold Fields was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 3/7/2022 – Gold Fields had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.80 to $15.50.
- 3/1/2022 – Gold Fields was upgraded by analysts at Investec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 2/24/2022 – Gold Fields was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 2/23/2022 – Gold Fields was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Gold Fields Limited is one of the world’s largest unhedged gold producers with operating mines in South Africa, Ghana, and Australia. “
- 2/15/2022 – Gold Fields was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Gold Fields Limited is one of the world’s largest unhedged gold producers with operating mines in South Africa, Ghana, and Australia. “
- 2/7/2022 – Gold Fields was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Gold Fields Limited is one of the world’s largest unhedged gold producers with operating mines in South Africa, Ghana, and Australia. “
Shares of NYSE:GFI traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.68. The stock had a trading volume of 526,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,981,231. Gold Fields Limited has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $17.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.89.
The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.1738 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 2%. This is a positive change from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14.
Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
