Analysts Set Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Target Price at $95.71

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.71.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

In other Baxter International news, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 327.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 219,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,650,000 after purchasing an additional 168,094 shares during the period. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 64.3% in the third quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,249,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,869 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,225,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 19,221.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 908,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,068,000 after buying an additional 903,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 5,070.2% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 157,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,683,000 after buying an additional 154,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $77.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.62. Baxter International has a 52-week low of $73.12 and a 52-week high of $89.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.17.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.27%.

Baxter International, Inc provides a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software, and services.

