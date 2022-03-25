Analysts Set Expectations for Auto Prop Reit’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:APR)

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Auto Prop Reit in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 24th. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.24.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

