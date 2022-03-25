Analysts Set Expectations for Converge Technology Solutions Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:CTS)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 24th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the year.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities began coverage on Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$13.00 price objective on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$14.50 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.50 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Converge Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.00.

TSE:CTS opened at C$10.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of C$4.91 and a 1 year high of C$13.09.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

