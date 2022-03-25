Analysts Set Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) PT at $113.08

Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.08.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Insperity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 860.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Insperity during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Insperity in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Insperity during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.
Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.40). Insperity had a return on equity of 193.00% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Insperity’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Insperity will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Insperity’s payout ratio is presently 56.43%.
Insperity Company Profile (Get Rating)
Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.
