Analysts Set Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) PT at $3,520.20

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3,520.20.

GRUB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from CHF 145 to CHF 135 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 9,800 ($129.02) to GBX 6,100 ($80.31) in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 7,400 ($97.42) to GBX 5,300 ($69.77) in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

NYSE:GRUB remained flat at $$6.50 on Friday. 1,822,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,737,008. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.79. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $19.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRUB. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 301.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 492.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Just Eat Takeaway.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 4.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

