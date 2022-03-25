Analysts Set Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Price Target at C$66.50

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$66.50.

WPM has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Peel Hunt dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$77.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. CSFB lifted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$65.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

Shares of TSE WPM opened at C$60.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.41 and a quick ratio of 8.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$55.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$53.51. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of C$45.76 and a one year high of C$64.63. The firm has a market cap of C$27.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 26.75%.

In other news, Director Douglas Martin Holtby sold 4,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.13, for a total value of C$285,077.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,551,976.99. Also, Director John Brough sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.35, for a total transaction of C$138,043.58. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,796 shares of company stock valued at $6,046,318.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 23 operating mining assets and 10 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

