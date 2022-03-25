Andrew D. Lipman Sells 1,000 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Stock

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $47,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $46.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.24. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.40 and a 52 week high of $62.70.
Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $673.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.93 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 216.9% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently commented on NUS shares. TheStreet cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.
About Nu Skin Enterprises (Get Rating)
Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.
