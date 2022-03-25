Andrew D. Lipman Sells 1,000 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Stock

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $47,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $46.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.24. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.40 and a 52 week high of $62.70.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $673.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.93 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 54.04%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 216.9% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on NUS shares. TheStreet cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

