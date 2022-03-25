Anthony Cooper Sells 7,100 Shares of FW Thorpe Plc (LON:TFW) Stock

FW Thorpe Plc (LON:TFW – Get Rating) insider Anthony Cooper sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 415 ($5.46), for a total value of £29,465 ($38,790.15).

Shares of LON:TFW opened at GBX 420 ($5.53) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £491.70 million and a P/E ratio of 29.53. FW Thorpe Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 328.55 ($4.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 525 ($6.91). The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 444.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 453.48.

Get FW Thorpe alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.81 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. FW Thorpe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.40%.

FW Thorpe Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies professional lighting equipment in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Europe, and internationally. The company offers professional lighting and control systems, including recessed, surface, and suspended luminaires; emergency lighting systems; hazardous area lighting; high and low bay luminaires; lighting controls; and exterior lighting products for commercial, industrial, education, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, display, and hospitality markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FW Thorpe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FW Thorpe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.