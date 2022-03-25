Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.72

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.72 and traded as high as C$0.79. Antibe Therapeutics shares last traded at C$0.76, with a volume of 9,848 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 16.53 and a current ratio of 17.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.85.

Get Antibe Therapeutics alerts:

Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile (TSE:ATE)

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Antibe Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antibe Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.