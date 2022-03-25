Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.72

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.72 and traded as high as C$0.79. Antibe Therapeutics shares last traded at C$0.76, with a volume of 9,848 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 16.53 and a current ratio of 17.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.85.
Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile (TSE:ATE)
