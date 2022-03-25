Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,600 ($21.06) target price on the mining company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,350 ($17.77) to GBX 1,340 ($17.64) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($20.41) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Liberum Capital lowered Antofagasta to a sell rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.80) target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.75) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($19.09) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,443.33 ($19.00).

ANTO opened at GBX 1,781.50 ($23.45) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,464.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,419.50. Antofagasta has a twelve month low of GBX 1,198.50 ($15.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,972 ($25.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.77, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market cap of £17.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.94.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.26%. This is a boost from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Antofagasta’s dividend payout ratio is 0.73%.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

