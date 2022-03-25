Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,500 at Morgan Stanley

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,250 ($16.46) to GBX 1,500 ($19.75) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ANTO. Liberum Capital downgraded Antofagasta to a sell rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.80) target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($21.06) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,250 ($16.46) to GBX 1,300 ($17.11) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($20.41) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($19.09) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antofagasta currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,443.33 ($19.00).

Shares of ANTO stock opened at GBX 1,723.50 ($22.69) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £16.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,464.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,419.50. Antofagasta has a 12-month low of GBX 1,198.50 ($15.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,972 ($25.96). The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.77.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.24. Antofagasta’s dividend payout ratio is 0.73%.

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

