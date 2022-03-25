Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.350-$-0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $51 million-$54 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.77 million.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAOI. StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $6.50 to $4.70 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a hold rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.61.
NASDAQ AAOI traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.27. 338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,388. Applied Optoelectronics has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The firm has a market cap of $89.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.93.
Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.
