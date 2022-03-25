Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Issues Earnings Results

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS.

Shares of APTX traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $2.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,679. The company has a market capitalization of $186.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 21.07 and a quick ratio of 21.07. Aptinyx has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $4.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.68.

In other news, Director Joan W. Miller acquired 17,700 shares of Aptinyx stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $50,091.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Aptinyx by 244.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Aptinyx by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 123,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Aptinyx by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 243,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 88,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aptinyx by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,246,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after buying an additional 205,553 shares in the last quarter. 50.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APTX. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Aptinyx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

