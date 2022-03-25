Aquis Exchange (LON:AQX) Shares Down 2.3%

Shares of Aquis Exchange PLC (LON:AQX – Get Rating) fell 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 474.58 ($6.25) and last traded at GBX 474.58 ($6.25). 1,626 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 9,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 486 ($6.40).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.19) target price on shares of Aquis Exchange in a report on Friday, November 26th.

The firm has a market cap of £133.67 million and a P/E ratio of 74.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 521.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 610.73.

Aquis Exchange PLC operates as a multilateral trading facility in Europe. It also develops and provides exchange and regulatory technology. The company offers a trading platform, a cash equities trading venue with a subscription-based pricing model based on electronic messaging traffic; and access for clients to trade in approximately 1,500 stocks and ETFs across 14 European markets, as well as licences its exchange related technology to various international financial services clients across various asset classes.

