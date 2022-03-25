Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($39.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.49) by ($37.36), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ACLX opened at $15.79 on Friday. Arcellx has a 12 month low of $14.18 and a 12 month high of $19.92.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACLX shares. Barclays started coverage on Arcellx in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America started coverage on Arcellx in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Arcellx in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company.

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. Its lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

