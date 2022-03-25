Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,172 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.9% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.48.

HD stock opened at $315.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $329.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $341.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $362.52. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $292.45 and a one year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

