Arweave Trading Up 0.7% This Week (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded up 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for $34.36 or 0.00077399 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Arweave has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. Arweave has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and approximately $71.09 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00011711 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000176 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Arweave

AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

