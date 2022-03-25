Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.21

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASTI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.21 and traded as high as $8.49. Ascent Solar Technologies shares last traded at $8.42, with a volume of 6,382 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.21.

Ascent Solar Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ASTI)

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of photovoltaic (PVC) modules using its proprietary thin film technology. It integrates PV modules into a variety of applications such as aerospace, defense, transportation, and electronic products. The company was founded by Mohan S.

