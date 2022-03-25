ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Bought by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 18 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,122 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 78,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,686,000 after purchasing an additional 34,512 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of ASML by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,064,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

ASML stock traded down $7.04 on Friday, reaching $683.50. 35,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,334. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $652.68 and a 200-day moving average of $748.90. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $558.77 and a twelve month high of $895.93. The firm has a market cap of $280.08 billion, a PE ratio of 40.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.05% and a net margin of 31.55%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 19.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASML. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on ASML in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $898.33.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

