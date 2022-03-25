Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.460-$-0.420 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $75.50 million-$77.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $76.57 million.

ASPU opened at $1.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.26. Aspen Group has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $7.49. The firm has a market cap of $40.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Aspen Group alerts:

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 12.79% and a negative return on equity of 20.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aspen Group will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ASPU shares. Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Aspen Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Aspen Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aspen Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Aspen Group from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aspen Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASPU. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Aspen Group by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 141,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 68,864 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Group by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 67,631 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Group during the second quarter valued at about $280,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Aspen Group by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 120,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 26,236 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Aspen Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 47.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.