Assemble Protocol (ASM) Market Cap Reaches $61.34 Million

Assemble Protocol (ASM) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Over the last week, Assemble Protocol has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar. One Assemble Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0558 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges. Assemble Protocol has a market capitalization of $61.34 million and $1.77 million worth of Assemble Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Assemble Protocol Coin Profile

Assemble Protocol (CRYPTO:ASM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 10th, 2020. Assemble Protocol’s total supply is 1,440,625,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,954,761 coins. Assemble Protocol’s official website is assembleprotocol.io . Assemble Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ASSEMBLE_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ASSEMBLE Protocol is a global point integration platform based on blockchain. It provides users with an opportunity to use points as cash anywhere in the world without restrictions on time and space. It provides additional business expansion opportunities and a rich user pool to point providers and ASSEMBLE partners. “

Assemble Protocol Coin Trading

