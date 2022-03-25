Asset Management Corp IL ADV Buys 817 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,772 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Walmart by 54.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,529,531 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,049,467,000 after buying an additional 2,658,281 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Walmart by 393.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,153,219 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $450,752,000 after buying an additional 2,514,311 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,872,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,247 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter worth about $308,851,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Walmart by 25.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,797,725 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,226,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,731 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMT traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,400,076. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $132.01 and a one year high of $152.57. The firm has a market cap of $396.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.12.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 45.90%.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.09.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 601,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.42, for a total transaction of $84,511,074.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total transaction of $1,330,675.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,018,927 shares of company stock worth $278,366,489 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

