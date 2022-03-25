Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Associated British Foods is a diversified international food, ingredients and retail group. The group is one of Europe’s largest food companies with a wide range of successful brands and products in the food sector, and an increasingly strong presence in advanced research and technology. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ASBFY. UBS Group cut their price objective on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,900 ($38.18) to GBX 2,700 ($35.55) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Associated British Foods from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,367.50.

Associated British Foods stock opened at $22.22 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.21 and a 200 day moving average of $25.90. Associated British Foods has a one year low of $21.16 and a one year high of $34.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.

