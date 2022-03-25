ASTA (ASTA) Achieves Market Cap of $14.75 Million

ASTA (ASTA) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Over the last week, ASTA has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One ASTA coin can currently be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. ASTA has a market capitalization of $14.75 million and $2.54 million worth of ASTA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00046390 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,100.63 or 0.06989532 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,435.04 or 1.00166929 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00042498 BTC.

About ASTA

ASTA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,800,000,000 coins. ASTA’s official website is www.astaplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The ASTA platform is a system created to expand the market network, based on the price stability of stable coins that can be used for daily transactions. The ASTA platform has created a system that can simultaneously utilize two different blockchain platforms, a value-changing cryptocurrency and a value-fixed cryptocurrency, and is designed to allow the exchange of two coins with Atomic Swap. “

