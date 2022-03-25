ATC Coin Market Capitalization Hits $367,130.97 (ATCC)

ATC Coin (ATCC) traded up 108.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 25th. ATC Coin has a market cap of $367,130.97 and approximately $26.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ATC Coin has traded 121.1% higher against the US dollar. One ATC Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.71 or 0.00282976 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00013042 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000409 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001451 BTC.

ATC Coin Coin Profile

ATCC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 409,953,792 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial . ATC Coin’s official website is www.atccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

ATC Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

