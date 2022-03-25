Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:ATHA opened at $11.87 on Friday. Athira Pharma has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $23.64. The firm has a market cap of $443.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 3.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average is $11.41.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHA. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 5,351.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 67,434 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 14,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Athira Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

