Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 94.0% from the February 28th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ATCMF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.41. 21,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,398. Atico Mining has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.38.
About Atico Mining (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atico Mining (ATCMF)
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Atico Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atico Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.