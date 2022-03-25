Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 94.0% from the February 28th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATCMF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.41. 21,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,398. Atico Mining has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.38.

About Atico Mining (Get Rating)

Atico Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and acquisition of mineral properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, Colombia, and Ecuador and Other. Its projects include El Roble mines located in Choco, Colombia; and La Plata located in Outokumpu, Finland.

