Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $101.00 to $115.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Atmos Energy traded as high as $116.92 and last traded at $116.87, with a volume of 9954 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.67.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ATO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $101,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,786,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,763,000 after acquiring an additional 116,915 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,837,000. TRH Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 62,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after buying an additional 17,397 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 28,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 2,090.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.96. The company has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile (NYSE:ATO)

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

