Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

ATOS stock opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $192.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 2.01. Atossa Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $9.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.11.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATOS. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Atossa Therapeutics by 362.9% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,147,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251,752 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $12,846,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $11,700,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,873,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 6.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,550,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,136,000 after acquiring an additional 596,336 shares in the last quarter. 25.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions. It offers ForeCYTE and ArgusCYTE diagnostic tests. The ForeCYTE Breast Health Test provides personalized information about the 10-year and lifetime risk of breast cancer for women between ages 18 and 65.

