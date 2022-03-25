Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.
ATOS stock opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $192.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 2.01. Atossa Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $9.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.11.
Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01.
Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Atossa Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions. It offers ForeCYTE and ArgusCYTE diagnostic tests. The ForeCYTE Breast Health Test provides personalized information about the 10-year and lifetime risk of breast cancer for women between ages 18 and 65.
