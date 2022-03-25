Atwood & Palmer Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 4,250.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 35.9% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BSCQ opened at $19.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.98. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.87 and a 12 month high of $21.71.

