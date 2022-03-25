Atwood & Palmer Inc. Makes New $50,000 Investment in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRX. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the second quarter worth about $152,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the third quarter worth about $158,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 56.6% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 19,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 3.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GRX stock opened at $12.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.11. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $14.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th.

About The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

