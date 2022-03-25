Atwood & Palmer Inc. Makes New $50,000 Investment in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GRX. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 123,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 5.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 210,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 11,601 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 28.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 254,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 11.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 48,180 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:GRX opened at $12.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.61 and its 200-day moving average is $13.11. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $14.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th.

About The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

