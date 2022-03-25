Atwood & Palmer Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 45,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares during the period. Acas LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acas LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,064,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VB opened at $212.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.67. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.57 and a 12-month high of $241.06.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.