Augmedix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUGX) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share

Augmedix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Augmedix in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 22nd. B. Riley analyst M. Wiesenberger now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.15). B. Riley also issued estimates for Augmedix’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Augmedix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Maxim Group started coverage on Augmedix in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Augmedix in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.55.

Shares of AUGX opened at $2.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.62. Augmedix has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in Augmedix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,298,000. DCM International VI Ltd. purchased a new position in Augmedix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,980,000. American Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Augmedix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,575,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Augmedix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,351,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Augmedix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. It offers software that is compatible with off-the-shelf, mobile client devices, which enables clinicians to communicate with remotely located documentation specialists (RDSs). The company's services include Augmedix Live, a real time service, in which RDSs provide medical documentation and live clinical support services; and Augmedix Notes, a non-real time product where RDSs offer medical documentation based upon recorded visits.

