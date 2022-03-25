Australian Clinical Labs Limited (ASX:ACL) to Issue $0.12 Interim Dividend

Australian Clinical Labs Limited (ASX:ACL – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.63, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83.
About Australian Clinical Labs (Get Rating)
See Also
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
- 3 Natural Resource Stocks in Overdrive Amid World Tensions
- 3 Healthcare Stocks With Healthy Fundamentals
- Ollie’s Still Merits a Spot on Your Watchlist
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Australian Clinical Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australian Clinical Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.