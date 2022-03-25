Australian Clinical Labs Limited (ASX:ACL) to Issue $0.12 Interim Dividend

Australian Clinical Labs Limited (ASX:ACL – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.63, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83.

About Australian Clinical Labs (Get Rating)

Australian Clinical Labs Limited provides pathology services. The company offers all routine pathology tests, advanced pathology, first trimester screening and non-invasive prenatal testing, chemical pathologand, haematology, histopathology, immunology, serology and microbiology, functional pathology, and commercial drug and alcohol testing services.

