Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP cut its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.93.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $508,115.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total transaction of $68,079.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,161 shares of company stock worth $927,891 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $218.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,727. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $208.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.85. The firm has a market cap of $91.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.85 and a fifty-two week high of $248.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

