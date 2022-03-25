AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Downgraded by Lake Street Capital to “Hold”

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Lake Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $2.50 price target on the information services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $4.00. Lake Street Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.88% from the company’s current price.

AUTO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AutoWeb in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AutoWeb from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of AutoWeb stock opened at $2.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.87. AutoWeb has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $4.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 2.30.

AutoWeb ( NASDAQ:AUTO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The information services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). AutoWeb had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 24.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kokino LLC bought a new stake in AutoWeb in the 4th quarter valued at $3,308,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in AutoWeb by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 240,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 48,803 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoWeb in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoWeb by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of AutoWeb in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to specific search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

