AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The information services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20), Fidelity Earnings reports. AutoWeb had a negative return on equity of 24.20% and a negative net margin of 5.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS.

AUTO stock opened at $2.43 on Friday. AutoWeb has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $4.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.72 million, a P/E ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.87.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AutoWeb stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of AutoWeb worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AUTO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AutoWeb in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AutoWeb from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to specific search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

