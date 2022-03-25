Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 129 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,322 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Stephens lowered Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.55.

In other Norfolk Southern news, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total value of $256,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 64,580 shares of company stock valued at $17,379,914 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSC opened at $279.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.12. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $238.62 and a twelve month high of $299.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $67.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.37.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.92%.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

