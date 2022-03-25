Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,206 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 810.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $155.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.85. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.42 and a 12-month high of $169.93.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 61.77% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.20%.

PLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.69.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

