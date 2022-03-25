Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 459 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,299,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $444,565,000 after buying an additional 1,055,201 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Valero Energy by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,808,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $339,303,000 after buying an additional 1,018,298 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Valero Energy by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,265,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $411,094,000 after buying an additional 703,525 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,380,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $379,682,000 after buying an additional 697,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Valero Energy by 478.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 816,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,619,000 after buying an additional 675,316 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on VLO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

NYSE VLO opened at $96.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.15. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $97.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $39.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.86, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.96.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.68. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.06) EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 174.22%.

Valero Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.