Avante Logixx (CVE:XX) Stock Price Down 9.8%

Avante Logixx Inc. (CVE:XX – Get Rating) dropped 9.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.20 and last traded at C$1.20. Approximately 130,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 71,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.33.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.05 million and a P/E ratio of -32.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.68.
Avante Logixx Company Profile (CVE:XX)
Read More
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Avante Logixx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avante Logixx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.