Avante Logixx (CVE:XX) Stock Price Down 9.8%

Avante Logixx Inc. (CVE:XX – Get Rating) dropped 9.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.20 and last traded at C$1.20. Approximately 130,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 71,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.05 million and a P/E ratio of -32.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.68.

Avante Logixx Company Profile

Avante Logixx Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides security services to residential, commercial, and enterprise clients in Canada. It operates through two segments, Logixx Security and Avante Security. The company offers physical protection services, including guarding, patrol and rapid response, intelligent perimeter protection, secure transport, and international security travel advisory and transport services.

