AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Downgraded to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $7.00 price objective on the stock.

AVPT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AvePoint from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of AvePoint in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvePoint currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.56.

AVPT opened at $5.55 on Monday. AvePoint has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $12.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AvePoint in the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000. EDBI Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in AvePoint in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,403,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AvePoint by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,534,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,652,000 after purchasing an additional 381,558 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in AvePoint by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 298,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 128,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AvePoint in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

