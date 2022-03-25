Awilco Drilling (OTCMKTS:AWLCF) Shares Up 6.2%

Awilco Drilling PLC (OTCMKTS:AWLCF – Get Rating) shot up 6.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34. 9,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 138% from the average session volume of 4,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.37.

Awilco Drilling Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AWLCF)

Awilco Drilling Plc provides drilling services. It involves in the operation of two semi submersible drilling rigs namely WilPhoenix and WilHunter. The company was founded on December 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

