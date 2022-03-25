BAE Systems (LON:BA) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

BAE Systems (LON:BA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 900 ($11.85) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 20.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.90) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BAE Systems to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 555 ($7.31) to GBX 630 ($8.29) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 878 ($11.56) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.82) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 713 ($9.39).

Get BAE Systems alerts:

LON:BA opened at GBX 748.80 ($9.86) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 645.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 590.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.89, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.90. BAE Systems has a 1-year low of GBX 481.20 ($6.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,957.50 ($25.77). The firm has a market capitalization of £23.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69.

In other news, insider Charles Woodburn sold 25,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 734 ($9.66), for a total value of £185,085.44 ($243,661.72).

BAE Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.